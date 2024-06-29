Chaudhary Vijendra Singh bids goodbye to BSP

Chaudhary Vijendra Singh, who recently contested the elections from the Bijnor Lok Sabha seat on the Bahujan Samaj Party ticket, has bid goodbye to the party.

Singh resigned from all his posts on Friday evening and has sent a letter of his decision to BSP supremo Mayawati.

The ex-BSP leader, however, has not made any disclosure about his future course of action.

Sources on Saturday hinted that Chaudhary can contest the assembly by-election from Meerapur as an RLD candidate.

After the Lok Sabha election results, Vijendra Singh met RLD chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh, which led to such an action, the sources said.

Vijendra Singh was the only candidate to save the BSP’s deposit in Western UP by getting more than two lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections. As soon as the election results came after the counting of votes, the discussion about Vijendra Singh leaving BSP intensified. It is also being discussed in the political circles that he has been close to the RLD chief for a long time.

On the other hand, Vijender Singh has expressed gratitude to the BSP supremo for giving him the Lok Sabha ticket. Chaudhary Vijendra Singh says that he will soon take the next step after talking to his supporters.

However, former BSP division president Shahjahan Saifi says that BSP is not going to suffer any loss due to his leaving the party.