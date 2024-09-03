Chase excellence and success will follow, Prez Murmu tells students

President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday advised students to try to achieve excellence in every task, reminding them of the famous saying – chase excellence and success will follow.

Many times it happens that some people consider having more money, a big house, a big car, and other things as a sign of success, she observed.

The President expressed confidence that the students will understand the true meaning of success and do such work which will also improve the standard of living of others.

Advertisement

She was addressing the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune, Maharashtra.

President Murmu said that today the students have become so capable that they can bring positive change in the country and abroad with their personality and knowledge. They can make effective contributions in management, healthcare, law, social sciences, and other fields through innovation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

She urged them to understand the culture of different communities and regions of the country and their present needs. She said that based on this knowledge, they should create software, healthcare products, and marketing strategies that help in the development of everyone, especially the underprivileged sections, and also promote sustainability.

She stated that initiatives like Start-up India, Skill India, Make in India and Digital India will also help them in achieving their goals.

Noting that among the approximately 33,000 students studying in Symbiosis International, the number of boys and girls is almost equal, the President said that the progress of Nari Shakti is not only a matter of pride for citizens, it is also an important parameter for the development of the country.

She was happy to note that Symbiosis Deemed University is giving priority to gender equity and providing a proper environment and facilities for girls’ education. She urged all educational institutions to encourage girl students for higher education and create a safe and supportive environment for them.

The President appreciated the establishment of ‘Symbiosis Arogya Dham’ – a step towards improving medical services. She was happy to note that Symbiosis Deemed University is operating mobile family health clinics in the villages around the campus.

She said that providing value-based education along with knowledge of the latest technology to the young generation should be the aim of all educational institutions.

The President urged professors, faculty members, and alumni of Symbiosis University to promote research in the education system. She said that years of research lead to new inventions and provide new solutions to challenges.

India’s research scholars can find solutions to not only the country’s but also the world’s problems. She pointed out that the National Education Policy also emphasizes promoting research. She was happy to note that multi-disciplinary research centers are working on many subjects including water resource management, stem cell, nanoscience, and climate change in the University.