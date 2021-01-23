On Thursday, Air Commodore Dharmendra Singh Dangi (Vayu Sena Medal) took over the Command of Air Force Station Tezpur from Air Commodore Tejpal Singh (Vayu Sena Medal).

Air Commodore DS Dangi was commissioned in the Fighter Stream of IAF on 19 Dec 1992. The Air Officer has more than 3000 flying hours on various aircraft to his credit. He is a Qualified Flying Instructor, a Test Pilot and an alumnus of National Defence Academy and College of Air Warfare.

The Air Officer has flown several aircraft in the IAF inventory, from the vintage Tigermoth to the mainstay MiG-21, MiG-27 and now the multirole SU-30 MKI. He also headed the Rafale Project Management Team in France till its induction in the IAF.

In his career spanning over 28 years, he has held several significant fields and staff appointments. In recognition of his meritorious service, the Air Officer has been awarded Vayu Sena Medal and has been commended twice by the Chief of Air Staff, IAF. The Air Officer is married to Gp Capt (Mrs) Mona Dahiya and the couple are blessed with two daughters.

