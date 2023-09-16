Chandrababu Naidu’s wife, daughter-in-law hold candle march protest against his arrest | Watch

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, and daughter-in-law Brahamani on Saturday organized a candle march against his arrest in Rajahmundry. Hundreds of TDP workers also joined them during their protest march.

Condemning Naidu’s arrest, his daughter-in-law Brahamani said that the TDP chief is not a corrupt leader and that he was remanded on a baseless case.

“He strived a lot to bring IT not only to Andhra Pradesh but also to India. A lot of youth got opportunities in the IT sector. I condemn his arrest. He was remanded on a baseless case. He is not a corrupt leader. He is part of welfare and development,” she said.

Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari is rarely seen in the public as she likes to stay away from politics. Speaking on Bhuvaneshwari attending the candle march, Brahamani said, “I never thought that this situation would come. My mother-in-law Bhuvaneswari never stepped into politics but today it is unfortunate to see her in this situation on the roads.”

However, she expressed hope that Naidu will get justice and he will soon come out of the prison. “Justice is alive. Soon, Chandrababu Naidu will be out of the prison,” she added.

#WATCH | Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh: Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari and his daughter-in-law Brahamani organised a candle rally with TDP workers against his arrest pic.twitter.com/rTcpcf6eWW — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

Why was Chandrababu Naidu arrested?

Naidu was arrested by the officers of Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last week in connection with the alleged Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam.

The alleged scam pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3300 crore, as per the officials. The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crore.

He has denied the allegations and claimed he was arrested without any evidence of his wrongdoing. His party termed his arrest a “witch hunt” by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The TDP chief has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada.