Chandrababu Naidu sent to judicial custody till Sep 22

A court in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Sunday sent TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to judicial custody, till September 22, in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

The ACB Court pronounced the order after lengthy arguments and day-long tension.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo, who was arrested by the CID on Saturday morning, is likely to be shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The court order came as a big setback to the TDP, whose leaders were expecting a favourable judgment.

Immediately after the court order, Naidu’s lawyers filed a bail petition.

It was immediately not clear if the petition will be taken up for hearing immediately.

The arguments, which began around 6 a.m., continued for nearly six hours.

While the prosecution sought 15 day judicial custody of Naidu, the TDP leader’s counsel opposed the same.

The hearing of arguments were completed around 3 p.m. and since then Naidu, his battery of lawyers, family members and TDP leaders were anxiously waiting for the judgment.

The TDP chief himself had made submissions before the judge. He called his arrest illegal and an act of political vendetta by the YSR Congress Party government.

Naidu alleged that there is no rule of law in the state as the government is violating the fundamental rights of the citizens. The former Chief Minister also submitted to the court that the funds for skill development projects were provided in the state budget for 2015-16 and argued that the budget passed by the Assembly can’t be called a criminal act.

Appearing on behalf of Naidu, senior Supreme Court lawyer Sidharth Luthra argued that the CID did not take permission from the Governor before arresting the Leader of the Opposition.

Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy, who argued the case on behalf of the CID, submitted to the court that there is prima facie evidence against Naidu.