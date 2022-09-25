Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

In the 93rd episode of his monthly Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi said that Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh and added, “As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.”

Prime Minister urged people to share their views on the campaign for naming cheetahs brought to India from Nambia last week. The cheetahs were released in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on 17th September.

“It will be great if the naming of cheetahs is in tune with our traditions. Also, suggest how humans should treat animals. Participate in this contest & maybe you could be the 1st one to witness the cheetahs,” PM Modi added.

A lot of suggestions received for this month's #MannKiBaat are about the cheetahs. People from across the country have written to the PM about it. pic.twitter.com/wH4TLi2bGX — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2022

People across the country expressed their happiness over the return of cheetahs and 1.3 crores of Indians were elated and filled with pride, PM added.

He added that a task force will monitor cheetahs, on the basis of which it will be decided when people can visit the cheetahs.

As a part of ‘Project Cheetah’ and the government’s efforts to revitalise and diversify the country’s wildlife and habitat, eight cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) were brought from Africa’s Namibia. The cheetahs were declared extinct from India in 1952.

PM Modi released cheetahs at two release points in Kuno National Park.

‘Project Cheetah’, under which the BJP government at the Centre reintroduced big cats in the country with the support of Nambia, is the government’s endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation.