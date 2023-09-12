Chambal Riverfront opens in Rajasthan despite BJP’s resistance

Despite Opposition BJP’s reservations, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr C P Joshi on Tuesday inaugurated a 6 km-long Heritage Chambal Riverfront built at a cost of Rs 1,442 crore at Kota in a magnificent cultural and religious event.

The saffron party alleged that it is an ‘illegal construction and a violation of the Wildlife Act”.

Joshi gave a gift to the people of Kota by unveiling the plaque at Nayapura Stepwell Ghat amid chants of Vedic mantras and music played by Rajasthani folk artists.

UDH Minister and Local Self Bodies Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Education Minister Dr. B D Kalla, Medical Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, members of the Council of Ministers, chairpersons of various board corporations, MLAs, and a large number of distinguished citizens were present during the inauguration.

The dignitaries visited the fountain ghat and Kanak Mahal, the fountain show, Vrindavan Garden Dashavatar tour. Tributes were paid to Pannadhay and Hadi Rani at Hadoti Ghat. A canopy of 84 pillars here.

At Vishwamaitri Ghat, the guests hoisted the national tricolour along with the national flags of major countries of the world in front of the monuments. The message ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ was given at Vishwamaitri Ghat, where the Army bagpiper band played.

Former BJP MLA from Kota Prahalad Gunjal told the media through VC that the River Front was built without the permission of the competent committee constituted by the Supreme Court. Displaying official papers, he said, the Wildlife Division of the Ministry of Forest Environment and Climate Change, Government of India, had written a letter to the government of Rajasthan calling the construction a gross violation of the provisions of the Environment Protection Act 1986 and the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Strong Gurja leader Gunjal underlined that as per various decisions and orders issued by the Supreme Court, the Rajasthan High Court, and the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Forest Environment and Climate Change of GoI, no construction work of any kind within the radius of 10 kilometers of the Century area is permissible.

“The Chief Minister, who has taken oath to abide by the provisions of the Constitution of India and the laws established by law, should not inaugurate any illegal construction,” he said.

As per the schedule, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had to convene his cabinet and ministerial meeting in Kota, but in the wee hours of today, he put a message on social media canceling his trip. He was trolled for the last-minute change in his schedule.

In his X at 2:28 am, Gehlot said, “The inauguration of Kota was proposed by me on 12-13 September, for which I was eagerly waiting, but due to unavoidable reasons, I would not be able to attend the programs on 12 September. The programs of September 13 will remain the same”.

“Congratulations to all Hadoti residents. Our senior fellow UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal has given a historic gift to Hadoti in the form of the Kota Riverfront. Hadoti region is lagging behind in the field of tourism but this riverfront will prove to be a milestone in increasing tourism here and will write a new story for the development of Kota. During the last tenure, Dhariwal had gifted Seven Wonders to Kota, on which now even shooting of films takes place,” Gehlot added.