CEO takes stock of work on Tawi River Front project

The Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Avny Lavasa on Thursday visited the construction site to review the progress of Tawi River Front Development project.

After taking first-hand information on the status of the Development project, Avny Lavasa passed directions to officials and project executing agencies to expedite pace of work to complete the ambitious project in a stipulated time frame.

She added that the completion of the project would add to the aesthetic value of the city of temples as well as provide business opportunities to the citizens.

The ambitious project is being developed on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat to enhance natural purifying capabilities, as well as strengthen environmental and urban infrastructure sustainability.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.

Under the project, 3.5 km (both sides) long riverfront is proposed to be completed in 2 phases. The first phase starts from 4th bridge to Tawi Bridge and phases 2 from Tawi Bridge to Gujjar Nagar Bridge. The pathways would be constructed on both sides (banks) of the river to provide easy access to the public.

This project also envisages protection of River Tawi with broad salient features of construction of diaphragm walls, lower promenade, retaining wall, embankment construction.