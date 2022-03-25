Centre’s nod for setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools

The Centre has approved the setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, Private Schools and State Governments in a graded manner class-wise, starting from Class 6 onwards, the Government informed Parliament today.

It is to cover as many states and UTs as possible, under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said the Union Government will provide annual support, on Merit-Cum-Means, of up to 50 per cent fee (subject to an upper limit of Rs 40,000/- per student per annum) for up to 50 per cent of class strength (subject to an upper limit of 50 students per class per annum) for the approved school.

In so far as allocation of new Sainik Schools is concerned, a pro-rata distribution of 100 new Sainik Schools to various states/UTs has been done in proportion to the number of districts in that particular state/UT.

All NGOs, Private & State Government Schools can apply to be part of the government initiative. The approval would be subject to qualifying requirements framed for the purpose.

The participating schools will also have to agree to the Rules and Regulations of New Sainik Schools in Partnership mode. They would need to sign the Memorandum of Agreement with the Sainik Schools Society.