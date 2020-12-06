A controversy has been triggered in Kerala after Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan announced on Friday that the second campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram will be named after RSS ideologue MS Golwalkar.

The LDF and Congress have lashed out against the union government’s decision, saying that it is a part of the BJP’s plan to communalise everything.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala strongly criticised the Centre’s move saying that naming the campus after Golwalkar is not acceptable and added that he had written to the prime minister requesting that the decision be withdrawn.

“Before giving his name Modi government should explain to the people of Kerala about the contributions made by Gowalkar to our nation, ” Chennithala said.

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor questioned Golwalkar’s contribution to science other than promoting the disease of communalism.

“Are there no BJP icons who’ve a minimum of tried to do the identical factor?” Tharoor tweeted. “What is MSG’s contribution to science other than promoting the disease of communalism?” he asked.

Condemning the decision, CPI-M Politburo member MA Baby said “This is a plan hatched by the RSS to make inroads into Kerala by dividing the society. The democratic society of Kerala should oppose this move together.”

CPI-M state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said the BJP is attempting to bring communal elements to the forefront. “As part of this plan, they decided to name the new campus of the RGCB after Golwalkar,” Vijayaraghavan said

Senior CPI leader Mullakkara Ratnakaran suggested the name of Dr Palpu, a famed bacteriologist and social reformer for the institute. Sashi Tharoor also suggested the name of DrPalpu, saying that he (Palpu) was an expert in serum therapy and tropical medicine

While addressing the curtain raiser session of the sixth edition of India International Science Festival (IISF), scheduled for December 2225, held online and organised by the RGCB, health minister Dr. Harshvardhan announced on Friday that the second campus will be named ‘Shri Guruji Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar National Centre for Complex Disease in Cancer and Viral Infection.’