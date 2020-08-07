The Centre has released Rs 890.32 crore as the second installment of the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package to 22 states and Union Territories.

In a press release, the government said that the amount of the financial assistance is based on the Covid-19 case load in these states/UTs. The Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package was announced by the Prime Minister in his address to the nation on 24 March 2020, in which he said the government has provisioned 15,000 crore rupees for treating coronavirus patients and strengthening the medical infrastructure of the country.

The second instalment of the aid will be used to strengthen public health infrastructure for testing, including procurement and installation of RT-PCR machines, RNA extraction kits, TrueNat and CB-NAAT machines, bolster infrastructure for treatment and development of ICU beds, installation of oxygen generators and procurement of bedside oxygen concentrators among others. The first installment of Rs. 3,000 crore was released in April 2020.

India’s Covid-19 tally, meanwhile, breached the 20-lakh mark on Thursday, while recoveries surged to13.70 lakh, according to data provided by the states and union territories. According to Union health ministry figures updated at 8 a.m, the countrysaw a single-day spike of 56,282 infections, taking India’s Covid19 caseload to 19,64,536, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in a 24-hour span.

However, a tally compiled by news agency PTIbased on information provided by various states and Union territorities showed India’s Covid19 caseload at 20,19,930, death toll at 41,573 and recoveries at13,70,347.

Delhi tally:A total of 1,299 fresh cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Delhi on Thursday, which pushed the cumulative total of such patients to 1,41,531, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The single-day count of such cases on Wednesday was 1,076 and it was 674 on Tuesday