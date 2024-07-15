Centre praises UP’s performance in Jal Jeevan Mission

The Central government has commended the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for its progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

On Monday, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil reviewed the mission’s progress in UP during a meeting in New Delhi.

Union Minister Patil lauded Uttar Pradesh, stating, “UP has effectively implemented the campaign to provide tap water to every household. Now, it is crucial to raise awareness among the villagers about the value of every drop of water and the importance of its conservation.”

He urged UP to launch a dedicated campaign for this purpose.

Anurag Shrivastava, Principal Secretary of Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, was present on behalf of the state government.

He highlighted how, despite numerous challenges, UP has successfully provided water connections to most families in the Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions.

The official also detailed the progress of the scheme in Purvanchal, West Uttar Pradesh, and other areas of the state to the central government.

The Union Minister praised UP’s achievements, noting that it was unimaginable that women in Bundelkhand would no longer have to carry water. “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we have achieved this,” he said.

In its presentation, the UP government reported that as of Monday, 2,23,86,760 (84.19 per cent) rural families have received tap connections under the ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Yojana,’ benefiting 13,43,20,560 villagers. Before 2019, only 5,16,221 rural families had access to tap water.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister CR Patil, UP Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Union Minister of State V. Somanna, Dr Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, Secretary, Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation Vini Mahajan, UP Principal Secretary Anurag Srivastava, and others.