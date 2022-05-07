Centre notifies appointments of Justice Pardiwala, Chief Justice Dhulia as judges of the Supreme Court

A few days after the Supreme Court collegoum recommended their names for elevation to the Supreme Court as Judges, the Centre today notified the appointments of Gujarat High Court Judge, Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia as judges of the Supreme Court.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala, Judge of the Gujarat High Court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” a statemen released by the Ministry of Law and Justice, today said.

It also said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

There are currently 32 judges (including the Chief Justice of India) in the Supreme Court of India. The maximum possible strength is 34. As per the country’s Constitution, judges of the Supreme Court retire at the age of 65.

Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended to the Centre these two names — Justice Pardiwala and Chief Justice Dhulia — along with many other names for their elevation to the Supreme Court and various High Courts as Judges.