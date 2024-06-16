Centre may extend Arif Mohammad Khan’s tenure as Kerala Governor

The Centre is likely to allow Arif Mohammad Khan to continue as the Governor of Kerala.

Reports suggest that the central government is contemplating extending Arif Mohammad Khan’s tenure as the Kerala governor after assessing that his actions have helped in countering the politically biased actions of the LDF government and exposing them to the people.

The central government believes that Khan’s firm stance on several issues has helped uncover and prevent many controversial decisions of the state government. The Centre also feels that Governor Khan’s actions have helped the BJP to make significant progress in the state.

Advertisement

Khan’s criticism of Pinarayi Vijayan and his government’s policies and decisions have often been seen as echoing the voice of the opposition. People even attribute to him the role of interpreting the viewpoint of the opposition in Kerala.

Governor Khan’s tenure will expire on September 6. According to the established norms, the President can replace governors before their term ends in consonance with the central government’s advice. Alternatively, they can continue their term until their successor is appointed. No governor has been given two terms in recent times.