Centre holds meet to empower states for preparing Livestock Census

The Centre on Tuesday organised a workshop to strategise and empower the States and Union Territories (UTs) for preparation of 21st Livestock Census.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who inaugurated the workshop, also launched the mobile application developed for 21st Livestock Data collection on the occasion.

The minister underscored the importance of the livestock sector to India’s economy and food security. He called for meticulous planning and execution of the census, stressing that the data gathered would play a crucial role in shaping future initiatives and addressing challenges in the sector. He informed that the workshop aimed at ensuring a coordinated and efficient approach to the upcoming census scheduled during September-December 2024.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel, who also addressed the workshop, highlighted the need for comprehensive training and capacity-building at the grassroot-level. He acknowledged the efforts of the department in organising such a strategic workshop and encouraged the participants to actively engage in the training sessions to enhance their understanding and capabilities.

Mr George Kurian, the other MoS in the Ministry, emphasised the integration of sustainable practices within the livestock sector. He pointed out that the census data would contribute to the National Indicator Framework of Sustainable Development Goals, thereby aligning with broader national and global sustainability targets.

The workshop included detailed sessions on the methodologies and guidelines for the 21st Livestock Census, training on the mobile application and dashboard software, and an open house discussion for addressing queries and concerns. The Registrar General of India also acknowledged the entire ecosystem built for 21st Livestock Census.

