Centre extends import of Tur and Urad under ‘Free category’ for another year

In a proactive and pre-emptive measure to augment domestic availability and stabilise prices of essential food commodities, the centre today notified the decision to keep the import of Tur and Urad under the ‘Free Category’ till 31 March 2023.

The decision has put to rest the speculation regarding the import policy regime for Tur and Urad in the coming financial year (2022-23) and it also signals a stable policy regime that will benefit all the stakeholders.

The measure will ensure seamless import of these pulses to augment the domestic availability. It is expected that sufficient availability of these pulses will make them available to the consumer at affordable prices, an official release said today.

The government had allowed the import of Tur, Urad, and Moong under the ‘Free category’ from 15 May 2021 till 31 October 2021 in order to ensure smooth and seamless imports.

The free regime in respect of import of Tur and Urad was thereafter extended till 31 March 2022. This policy measure has been supported with facilitation measures and close monitoring of its implementation by the concerned departments/organisations.

As per the official statistics of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), the All India Average Retail Price of Tur Dal as reported today is Rs.102.99 per kilogram, which is a drop of 2.4 percent from the price of Rs. 105.46 per kilogram on 28 March 2021.

The All India Average Retail Price of Urad Dal as reported today is Rs. 104.3 per kilogram, which is 3.62 per cent less than the price of Rs.108.22 per kilogram on 28 March 2021.