Centre extends AFSPA in parts of Nagaland, Arunachal for 6 months

The Union Home Ministry on Friday extended “disturbed area” status under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months.

The move has come after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed the law and order situation in both states. The AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant, enter or search premises without a warrant, and perform other actions.

According to the MHA notification, the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the AFSPA 1958 had declared Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas under the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam as ‘disturbed area’ on September 30, 2022.

Through the new notification, one more police station area has been brought under the ambit of AFSPA.

MHA said a further review of the law and order situation in Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken.

“Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier,” the MHA notification said.

The Union Home Ministry further said the central government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958 had declared nine districts and 16 police stations in four other districts of Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2022.

MHA said the disturbed area status will now be applicable in eight districts and 21 police station areas falling under five other districts.

“And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Nagaland has been undertaken. Now, therefore, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung District; iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.