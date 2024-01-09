Centre elevates 12 bureaucrats to the post of additional secretary

The Union government has promoted twelve bureaucrats to the rank of additional secretary. The decision to upgrade the ranks was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Among the 12 bureaucrats who have been promoted as additional secretaries is acting director of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Rahul Navin. He assumed the role of director after the retirement of Sanjay Kumar Mishra in September last year.

Serving currently as a special director with the federal agency, Navin is a 1993 batch Indian Revenue Service officer.

The other officials who have been elevated to the position of additional secretary are currently with different ministries and departments. They include, Shubha Thakur, Sanjukta Mudgal, Anant Swarup, Navaljit Kapoor, Manoj Pandey, Anurag Bajpai, Alok Pande, Sunil Kumar, Hanif Qureshi, and Anandrao Vishnu Patil.

The new additional secretaries are deputed in departments like Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Culture, Commerce and Industry, Tribal Affairs, Corporate Affairs, Defence Production, Finance, Science and Technology, Heavy Industries, and School Education and Literacy.

Meanwhile, Central government has also promoted Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, who now is serving as additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs while Asit Gopal, Tripti Gurha, Samir Kumar Sinha, Bharat Harbanslal Khera, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, and Puja Singh Mandol have been promoted in the Ministries of Textiles, Women and Child Development, Defence, Consumer Affairs, Drinking Water and others.