Centre to construct 2 green NHs in Himachal

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highway will construct two green National Highways in Himachal Pradesh with World Bank Loan Assistance, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the state assembly on Saturday.

In a written reply to Congress MLA Rohit Thakur’s query, Thakur said Paonta Sahib-Gumma Fediz section of NH 707 and Hamirpur to Mandi NH-70 (now included in new NH-3) will be developed as green NHs.

“The NHs will make use of cement-treated sub base (CTSB) technique for construction and the total thickness of pavements will be less as compared to previous construction designs. These NHs will also use Japanese techniques for slope conservation.

The material generated from cutting of hills for road widening will be used for subgrade layers and all the highway length will be illuminated with solar lights.

Besides, water harvesting structures will be constructed on these green NHs,” he added.

Thakur stated that integral types of bridges will be constructed on these NHS where slabs of less thickness will be used to reduce bearing and expansion joints and it will require less maintenance costs.

The edge-line or rib line will be constructed in a protrusive manner so that carriageway looks separate on NHs and rest areas and wayside amenities will also be constructed to facilitate travelers, the CM said.