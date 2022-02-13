Centre approves continuation of MPF scheme to modernize police forces in states, UTs

As part of the central government’s plan to continue modernization of police forces in states and Union Territories, an amount of Rs 26,275 crore has been approved for strengthening internal security, law and order machinery, adoption of modern technology, and setting up of a ‘robust forensic set-up’ to improve criminal justice system among other things in the country.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has approved the continuation of umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF), an initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘to modernize and improve the functioning of police forces of states and Union Territories (UTs),” a Home Ministry note here stated.

The approval for modernization of police forces has been made for the period of 2021-22 to 2025-26, providing for a total Central financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore. The MPF scheme comprises all relevant sub-schemes that contribute to modernization and improvement of police forces in the country, according to the Ministry.

Under the modernization scheme provision has been made for internal security, law, and order, adoption of modern technology by Police, assisting States for narcotics control, and strengthening the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country. The Scheme for modernization of State police forces has a Central outlay of Rs 4,846 crore, the government note stated.

“To develop operationally independent high-quality forensic sciences facilities in States and Union Territories for aiding scientific and timely investigation through modernization of resources, a central scheme for Modernisation of Forensic capacities with an outlay of Rs 2,080.50 crore has been approved,” the note further read.

The central outlay of Rs 18,839 crore has been earmarked for security-related expenditure for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, insurgency affected North Eastern States and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

With the implementation of the ‘National Policy and Action Plan’ for combating LWE, the LWE violence incidents have come down drastically. To further pursue this accomplishment, six LWE related schemes with Central outlay of Rs 8,689 crore have been approved. These schemes include Special Central Assistance (SCA) to Most LWE Affected Districts and Districts of Concern to consolidate the gains, according to the ministry.

For raising of India Reserve Battalions and Specialised India Reserve Battalions, Central outlay of Rs 350 crore has been approved. The central sector scheme of ‘Assistance to States and Union Territories for narcotics control with an outlay of Rs 50 crore has also been continued, according to the ministry note.