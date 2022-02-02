Centre approves 3 schemes for empowerment & protection of women & children

The Union Cabinet has approved three umbrella schemes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development for empowerment and protection of women and children who constitute 67.7 per cent of India’s population and ensuring their wholesome development in a safe and secure environment.

The schemes to be implemented in mission mode are Mission Poshan, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya.

In a press statement, the ministry said it was striving to ensure well-nourished and happy children and confident, self-reliant women by providing them with an environment that was accessible, affordable, reliable and free from all forms of discrimination and violence. ”The prime objective of the ministry is to address gaps in state action for women and children and to promote inter-ministerial and inter-sectoral convergence to create gender equitable and child-centered legislation, policies, and programmes,” it added.

Mission Poshan is an integrated nutrition support programme. It seeks to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and by the creation of a convergent eco-system to develop and promote practices that nurture health, wellness, and immunity. Mission Poshan will seek to optimise the quality and delivery of food under the supplementary nutrition programme.

Mission Shakti envisages unified citizen-centric lifecycle support for women through integrated care, safety, protection, rehabilitation, and empowerment to unshackle women as they progress through various stages of their life. Mission Shakti has two sub-schemes ‘Sambal’ and ‘Samarthya’. While the “Sambal” sub-scheme is for the safety and security of women, the “Samarthya” sub-scheme is for the empowerment of women.

Under Mission Vatsalya, Children have been recognised by policy-makers as one of the supreme national assets. India is home to 472 million children up to the age of 18 years who comprise 39 per cent of the country’s population. The objective of Mission Vatsalya is to secure a healthy and happy childhood for every child in India; foster a sensitive, supportive, and synchronised ecosystem for the development of children; assist States/UTs in delivering the mandate of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015; achieve the SDG goals.

All three schemes will be implemented during the 15th Finance Commission period of 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Mission Poshan has a total financial implication of Rs 1,81,703 crore, comprising Rs 1,02,031 crore as central share and Rs 79,672 crore as state share. Mission Shakti has a total financial implication of Rs 20989 crore, with a central share of Rs 15761 crore and a state share of Rs 5228 crore. Mission Vatsalya has a total financial implication of Rs 10916 crore, with a central share of Rs 6928 crore and a state share of Rs 3988 crore.