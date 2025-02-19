Centre approves ₹288.93 crore aid for Tripura flood relief amid recovery efforts

The Centre has sanctioned an additional Rs 288.93 crore to Tripura under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as an aid to recover from the devastating floods that struck in August 2024.

The approval of the aid follows a meeting between Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where the extent of the damage and the urgent need for assistance were discussed.

The floods, triggered by incessant monsoon rains, left thousands of people displaced, severely impacted infrastructure, and caused extensive damage to agricultural lands and livelihoods.

Chief Minister Saha took to social media to express his gratitude to the Centr. Stating that the additional Central assistance would provide the much-needed relief to those affected, he wrote: “This financial aid will be instrumental in rebuilding what was lost and ensuring that the state’s development goals, disrupted by the floods, remain on track. I wholeheartedly thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their unwavering support to Tripura.”

The state government is expected to utilise the funds for the restoration of essential infrastructure, compensation to affected families, and strengthening disaster preparedness measures to mitigate future calamities.

With this assistance, Tripura aims to accelerate its recovery process and reinforce its resilience against extreme weather events.