Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday greeted the people and appealed to them to celebrate green Diwali.

While wishing the people on the festival of lights, Khattar urged the people to celebrate by taking care of themselves by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during Covid-19.

He asked the people to use earthen lamps and refrain from fireworks on this festival so that the atmosphere remains pollution-free.

In a message, the Deputy Chief Minister said the people should adhere to the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) owing to the pandemic and rising pollution levels.