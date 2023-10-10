CCI to host 8th BRICS International Competition Conference from Oct 11–13 in Delhi

The Competition Commission of India will host the 8th BRICS International Competition Conference (BRICS ICC) 2023. The theme of the conference is “New Issues in Competition Law and Policy – Dimensions, Perspectives, Challenges” and will be held in the national capital from October 11 to October 13.

The conference would witness participation of more than 600 delegates from the competition authorities of BRICS and non-BRICS nations, competition law experts, non-government advisors and domestic invitees.

Addressing the media at the curtain-raiser event here, Ravneet Kaur, chairperson, CCI said the BRICS ICC is a seminal event to be held in India after a decade. Highlighting the objective of the conference, she said, “The conference aims to discuss various emerging issues and challenges in competition enforcement in BRICS countries and take forward the agenda of cooperation among the BRICS competition authorities.”

Advertisement

The CCI head also informed that joint reports on the “Leniency Programme and Digital Economy” will be released and discussed. She added that Justice Ashok Bhushan, chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the BRICS ICC on October 12. The heads of BRICS competition authorities will address the closing ceremony on October 13 and sign a joint statement, she further added.

The conference, hosted biennially by the BRICS competition authorities, provides a platform for promoting cooperation, experience sharing and mutual learning amongst the competition authorities of BRICS countries.

The eighth edition of the conference will comprise three plenary sessions and four breakout sessions on the themes: BRICS Joint Documents (Leniency Programme & Digital Economy Reports); New Issues in Competition Law and Policy in the BRICS Countries; Promoting Soft law Tools to Create a Pro-competitive Environment in the Markets; Competition Analysis in Digital Economy: Big Technologies and Algorithms; Sustainability and Climate change: New Dimensions in Competition Law; Role of Market Studies in Emerging Competition Issues and Challenges in Merger Control: International Perspective.