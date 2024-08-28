CCEA approves 12 new projects worth over Rs 28,000 crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP).

With an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore, these projects will make India soon wear a grand necklace of Industrial Smart Cities.

This move is set to transform the industrial landscape of the country creating a robust network of industrial nodes and cities that will significantly boost economic growth and global competitiveness, CCEA said.

Advertisement

Spanning across 10 states and strategically planned along 6 major corridors, these projects represent a significant leap forward in India’s quest to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and economic growth.

These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttrakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in, Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerela, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in AP and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

NICDP is designed to foster a vibrant industrial ecosystem by facilitating investments from both large anchor industries and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

As per the information shared by the CCEA, the new industrial cities will be developed as greenfield smart cities of global standards.

Aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the projects will feature multi-modal connectivity infrastructure, ensuring seamless movement of people, goods, and services.

NICDP is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with an estimated 1 million direct jobs and up to 3 million indirect jobs being created through planned industrialization.

The projects under the NICDP are designed with a focus on sustainability, incorporating ICT-enabled utilities and green technologies to minimize environmental impact.

In addition to these new sanctions, the NICDP has already seen the completion of four projects, with another four currently under implementation.