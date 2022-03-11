CBT to announce this year’s rate of interest on EPF deposits tomorrow

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will announce this year’s rate of interest on EPF deposits tomorrow.

The CBT is currently holding its two-day meeting from today. The tripartite meeting is being attended by representatives of State Governments, trade unions and employers groups.

Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is the Chairman of the CBT, said he will announce the EPF rate of interest for 2021-22 tomorrow. For the previous financial year, the rate was 8.50 per cent.

The Minister said it was heartening to note the four ad-hoc committees constituted after the last CBT meeting on HR, IT, Coverage and Related Litigation, as well as, on Pension Reforms, have collectively met 18 times and suggested certain key pathways.