CBSE to provide scanned answer sheets at ₹700 per subject; re-evaluation begins May 28

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the application process for students of Class 12 and Class 10 seeking scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets.

In a notification, the Board said it has further strengthened the evaluation system this year. “Now, students will be provided scanned copies of the answer book(s) for the desired subject. They may check their answer book(s) and inform CBSE if they find any mistakes,” it read.

Stating that the teachers involved in evaluation are from the CBSE system and undergo training prior to the evaluation under the Board’s supervision, the circular said, “Before starting the evaluation, a detailed discussion is held on the marking scheme. Thereafter, the quality of evaluation by all evaluators is checked, following which the evaluation process begins.”

“Each evaluator checks only 20 answer books in 8 hours every day. This is followed by multiple checks and cross-checks to ensure accurate evaluation. However, despite these extensive measures, the possibility of some errors remaining cannot be ruled out,” the Board added.

The Board added that students desirous of getting a scanned copy of their answer sheets can submit an application through the Board’s official website starting today, with the last date being May 27.

A fee of Rs 700 per subject is to be paid by students desirous of obtaining scanned copies of their answer books.

Further, if still unsatisfied, students can apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation between May 28 and June 6. The verification fee is Rs 500 per answer sheet, while the re-evaluation fee is Rs 100 per question.