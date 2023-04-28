CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results 2023 to be declared at results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in | Check Details Here

CBSE Results 2023: Candidates willing to check their CBSE Class 10 results 2023, Class 12 Results 2023 don’t need to wait much. As per the latest updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education will soon declare the Class 10 results 2023 & Class 12 results 2023 on the official website i.e. results.cbse.nic.in, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in and cbse.gov.in.

In 2022 the CBSE declared the Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2022 on 22nd July 2022 and the Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2022 was announced on 22nd July 2022.

Till date no official confirmation regarding the date/time of CBSE results Class 10, Class 12 results 2023 has been released. If reports are to be believed then the CBSE Class 10, CBSE Class 12 may be declared next week on the official website.

Once the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2023 has been announced then the candidates need to follow the below mentioned steps to easily check their results online.

– Visit the official website i.e. results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

– Candidate need to select the tab for CBSE Class X Results 2023 & CBSE Class XII Results 2023 Announced.

– After selecting the examination result tab a new window will open where candidate need to fill the required information – Enter your Roll Number, Enter School Number, Enter Date of Birth (Type DOB in dd/mm/yyyy format), Enter Admit Card ID.

– Submit the details online and the exam result will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to save the soft copy of the exam result or take a print out of the exam result for record.