CBI registers fraud case against 4 in Assam bank scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fraud case against four individuals in connection with a bank scam involving Rs 8.28 crore in Assam. The accused include former assistant managers Prasanta Borah, Priyankshu Pallabh Gogoi, and Sohan Dutta of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank’s Madhapur Branch in Jorhat, and Satyajit Chaliha, a former office assistant (multi-purpose) at the same bank.

According to a CBI statement, the accused allegedly conspired with unknown persons to defraud the bank by sanctioning and disbursing funds through fictitious self-help group (SHG) loan accounts. The proceeds were then transferred to the savings accounts of one of the accused and other bank accounts, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 8.28 crore to the bank.

The CBI conducted searches at seven locations in Assam, including the residential and office premises of the accused in Jorhat, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh, as well as one location in West Bengal. These searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents. The investigation is ongoing.

