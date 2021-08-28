CBI registers eleven cases on the orders of calcutta high court on poll related violence and other offences in west bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has so far registered 11 cases on the orders of the Calcutta High Court in connection with violence during West Bengal elections. These cases were earlier registered in different Police Stations in the State, CBI says today.

The first case was earlier registered at Police Station Gangnapur, District Nadia vide FIR No. 65/2021 dated 3 May 2021 against 12 accused and unknown others on the allegations that the accused along with other unknown persons had attacked the victim with bamboo sticks & choppers.

The second case was earlier registered at Police Station Kotulpur, District Bankura vide FIR No. 180/2021 dated 04.07.2021 against three accused on the allegations that the accused along with other unknown persons abducted a victim on 06.05.2021, and then on 08.05.2021 killed him & left his body near a The third case was registered at Police Station Chapra, District Nadia vide FIR No. 206/2021 dated 14.05.2021 against eight accused on the allegations that the accused had beaten three persons with an iron chopper.

The fourth case was earlier registered at Police Station Indus, District Bankura vide FIR No. 68/2021 dated 10.06.2021 against 30 accused and other unknown persons on the allegations that the accused along with unknown others at Village-Natra, Police Station Indus, District Bankura attacked the house of victims with lathis, iron rod, knives, katari, kodal, kurul, bhojali, pistol, bombs etc. and sexually harassed the female members.

They also forcefully kidnapped a person into their pick-up Van where they killed him and later hanged him on a tree.

In the fifth case earlier registered at Police Station Nabagram, District Murshidabad vide FIR No. 114/2021 dated 10.05.2021 against three accused, there are allegations of gangrape; the sixth case is from Police Station Narkeldanga, Kolkata vide FIR No. 124/2021 dated 02.05.2021 against unknown 7/8 accused on the allegations that the accused attacked the victim with sticks and also broke the household articles of his house.

The seventh case was registered at Police Station Bhatpara, District North 24 Parganas vide FIR No. 282/2021 dated 06.06.2021 against three accused and unknown persons on the allegations that the accused visited the house of a victim and abused him & other members.

One of the accused allegedly hurled a bomb on the forehead of the said victim and due to the explosion of the bomb, he died.

The eighth case was earlier registered at Police Station Tufanganj, District Cooch Behar vide FIR No.237/2021 dated 05.05.2021 against 16 accused on the allegations that the accused attacked two persons and both sustained severe injuries. The dead body of one person was recovered.

The ninth case was registered at Police Station Kotwali, District Nadia vide FIR No. 562/2021 dated 14.06.2021 against 10 accused and unknown others on the allegations that the accused along with unknown others assembled and broke into the house of the complainant with weapons like a sharp dagger, pipes of tube well, iron rod and firearms.

They allegedly ransacked the house of the complainant and dragged out the husband of the complainant. One of the accused allegedly shot bullet fire at the head of the husband of the complainant due to which, he collapsed.

In the tenth case earlier registered at Police Station Ketugram, District Purba Burdwan vide FIR No.194/202, the allegations were that the accused forcefully entered into the house of the complainant and ransacked it.

They allegedly abducted the 22-year-old son of the complainant and severely beat him with an iron rod, chopper etc. The victim suffered heavy injuries. The victim died the next day due to injuries.

In the 11th case earlier registered at Police Station Usthi, District South 24 Parganas vide FIR No.146/2021 against six accused, there were allegations that the accused along with unknown others attacked the house of complainant & severely beat him, his elder son and his brother.

The miscreants then allegedly fired from their gun aiming at the younger son of the complainant, to which he collapsed on the ground. He was declared dead when brought to the Baneshwarpur Primary Health Centre.

Investigations in all cases are continuing, CBI said.