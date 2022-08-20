CBI raids on Sisodia sets off slug fest between Centre and Delhi Govt

A day after the CBI raided his residence and other locations in connection with alleged irregularities in the recently withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Saturday, claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

As tensions escalated between the BJP-led Centre and the AAP-led government in Delhi, Sisodia claimed he might be arrested soon, stating that the liquor issue or the excise policy was just an excuse to target him since he was a minister under the Delhi Chief Minister.

In a swift response, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a dig at Sisodia, saying the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister might have changed his name to “Money Shh” and alleging that he was good at taking money and keeping quiet about it.

Thakur further said that although Sisodia is accused number one in the alleged liquor scam, Kejriwal was its kingpin. Terming the AAP government as ‘Revadi Sarkar’ and ‘Bevdi Sarkar’, he said Kejriwal and Sisodia should disclose whether blacklisted companies were given contracts to sell liquor.

“Manufacturing companies are not allowed to get contracts for retail, so why did they give this permission? Why have they gone soft towards the liquor traders,” Thakur asked.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here, Sisodia alleged that the raids against him were all political and had nothing to do with the alleged violations in Delhi Excise Policy and also claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will see a direct contest between the BJP and AAP.

After the Punjab assembly election, Kejriwal has emerged as an alternative at the national level and that is their (BJP’s) main concern, Sisodia said.

“Maybe within the next 3-4 days, CBI-ED will arrest me… we won’t be scared, you won’t be able to break us… Elections of 2024 will be AAP vs BJP,” Sisodia said.

“Their issue is not liquor/excise scam. Their problem is Arvind Kejriwal… whole proceedings against me, raids at my residence and office, are to stop Arvind Kejriwal… I haven’t done any corruption. I’m just Arvind Kejriwal’s Education Minister,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.

Pointing out that Delhi’s excise policy was the best policy, Sisodia said,” Excise policy due to which whole controversy is created is the country’s best policy. We were applying it with transparency and sincerity. Had Delhi LG not changed his decision conspiring to fail the policy, Delhi government would’ve been getting at least Rs 10,000 crore every year.”

“Around Rs 10 thousand crore were misappropriated through excise policy in Gujarat. If they have any concern about the excise irregularities or any loopholes, the whole CBI and ED office should have shifted to Gujarat,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.

“If they were really against corruption, then today, ED and CBI should have probed the Bundelkhand Expressway which developed deep potholes due to heavy rainfall, shortly after Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the expressway,” he claimed.

“While Kejriwal thinks how to develop the nation on all parameters, Prime Minister Modi thinks how to topple the non-BJP governments in the states and form their government,” Sisodia alleged.

“CBI FIR, quoting sources, mentions Rs one crore scam, what about the highest claim of Rs 8,000 crore made by BJP leaders, he asked.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister further said that “America’s biggest newspaper The New York Times covered Delhi’s education model on its front page on August 18. It is a pride moment for India.

Another story showing thousands of bodies being cremated along the Ganges was published around one and half years ago. However, that was shameful for all of us”.

“The difference between PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal is that if Kejriwal sees anyone working honestly, he encourages them to do more, but they conspire to obstruct the way. I would like to say that this does not suit PM Modi who has got such a massive victory,” Sisodia added.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters a day after the CBI raided the residence and office of Sisodia in connection with the case, Thakur said the entire country and the world can now see the corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Union Minister said Kejriwal is No. 1 in making new records of corruption and after the liquor scam, Sisodia is now even unable to answer the queries of journalists.

“No. 1 accused of liquor scam is Manish Sisodia (Delhi Dy CM and AAP leader) but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi CM). Today’s press conference clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn’t even answer any questions,” he added.

Questioning Sisodia’s relationship with the other accused in the case, Thakur asked why did the AAP government increase the commission of liquor contracts from 2 per cent to 12 per cent.

Accusing the AAP leaders of running away from questions instead of giving proper answers, the Union minister said that just like the AAP leaders are running away from the truth, they will now also run away from the public as well.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that he and his family had cooperated with the CBI, which he claimed was “being misused” by the Centre, on a day when the investigative agency carried out raids at multiple locations in connection with a case linked to the AAP government now withdrawn excise policy.

Speaking to the reporters after the CBI officials left after a 14-hour-long raid on Friday, Sisodia said, “CBI team came this morning. They searched my house and seized my computer and phone. My family cooperated with them and will continue to co-operate. We have not done any corruption or wrong. We are not afraid. We know that CBI is being misused.”

The CBI conducted raids at 31 locations including various big cities in connection with the recently withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy and registered a case against Sisodia among 15 persons.