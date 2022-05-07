CBI raids RTO office in Srinagar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided the office of the Regional Transport Office at Srinagar following complaints of irregularities.

Sources said that the raid was conducted following complaints of wrongdoings by the officials of RTO Kashmir in the registration of fresh and re-registration of different types of vehicles from outside the UT.

Incriminating documents were seized by the CBI.

Sources further confirmed the nexus between touts and officials involved in large-scale fraud going on for the last many years, they said, adding that many arrests are expected in the coming days.

The raid was conducted in the early hours and some documents were seized by the sleuths. RTO officials assisted these teams.