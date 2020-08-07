After registering an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, the central government on Friday approached the Supreme Court requesting to become a party in the petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty challenging the case filed against her in Bihar.

According to the reports, the central government said it wants to be heard in the case in the interest of justice and it will not cause prejudice to any party in the transfer petition.

The actress had moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. She had also told the apex court that she also received many death and rape threats and that she is in deep trauma due to the loss of Sushant, which has multiplied further due to the constant media glare the case has been receiving.

“In peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case filed by at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh,” Rhea said in her plea.

The Bihar government today told the Supreme Court that the transfer petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case is “misconceived and not maintainable”.

The affidavit has been filed after the top court sought response from the Bihar government on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. The case was filed by the late actor’s father accusing Rhea and several others for abetment to suicide.

The state government told the top court that it has the jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

As per reports, Rhea has been accused of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore from late Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account. A money laundering case was lodged against Rhea by the ED after Sushant’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR accusing her of cheating and siphoning off the late actor’s funds for her and her family’s personal expenses.

The ED will record her statement under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. It will question her about financial delayings and investment into properties. The ED will also question her about the financial transactions from the late actor’s bank account in the last one year.

Rhea Chakraborty is still with ED and undergoing questioning in the case.