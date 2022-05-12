CBI dismisses its four Sub Inspectors for demanding Rs 25 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismissed four of its sub-inspectors in Delhi and arrested them for allegedly threatening to arrest a businessman in Chandigarh on charges that he was supporting and providing money to terrorists.

The CBI identified the four sub-inspectors as Sumit Gupta; Pardeep Rana; Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat.

The CBI took the action after registering a case about the sub-inspectors’ activity in Chandigarh in association with two other persons.

According to the complaint made with the CBI, the six of them threatened the businessman on 10th May after entering his office in Chandigarh.

They told the businessman that they had information about his activities and forcibly took him away in a car and demanded Rs 25 lakh. The complainant runs a partnership firm in Chandigarh.

Taking prompt action, the CBI arrested the four inspectors and seized incriminating documents during searches.

As part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption and other offences, not only in respect of those outside, but its own officials too, CBI on receipt of the complaint, immediately registered a case against one of the sub-inspectors.

The three other officials allegedly involved in the matter were also identified and arrested. Taking a serious note of the act on part of the delinquent officials, all four of them were dismissed from service, CBI said today.

A competent Court at Chandigarh was being informed.