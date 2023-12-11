Catching ‘mastermind’ behind Gogamedi killing case top priority: Jaipur CP

Jaipur Commissioner of Police Biju George Joseph on Sunday said the primary aim of the police is to catch the ‘mastermind’ involved in the killing of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Gogamedi was allegedly shot dead by three assailants on 5 December at his residence in the Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur.

Joseph on Sunday said that two shooters and one more person, who had provided logistical assistance, have been arrested from Chandigarh.

“We have been continuously tracking the accused in the Gogamedi murder case since 5 December. The police started looking for them soon after receiving information about their whereabouts. The Haryana Police and the Punjab Police also helped us in our task by providing inputs. After reaching Hisar, a special team of the Delhi Police joined us and carried out the investigation. On 8 December, we got their real-time info. The two shooters and the one who was providing logistical assistance were arrested on Saturday from outside a hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 24. They have been brought to Rajasthan and further investigations are underway,” the Jaipur Commissioner of Police said in a press conference on Sunday.

“We are tracking all details from the past…Our main target is to nab the mastermind,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had said that the three main accused in the case were arrested on Saturday and would be handed over to the Rajasthan Police on Sunday.

Ravindra Yadav, Special CP, Delhi Police Crime Branch said, “Three main accused have been arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police in this case. The first accused is Nitin Fauji, a resident of Mahendragarh, the second one is Rohit Rathore, a resident of Makrana in Rajasthan while the third accused has been identified as Udham Singh, a resident of Hisar.”

He also informed that two of the three people, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore were shooters while Udham Singh was providing logistical support.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra congratulated the police team for arresting the accused involved in the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. He also thanked the Delhi Police for their cooperation and coordinated efforts.

The Chandigarh Police team raided the hotel in Sector 24 where the Delhi Police had on Saturday night arrested the shooter who had killed Gogamedi.