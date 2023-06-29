Car used in attack on Ravan seized, probe on

Police have detained some people for interrogation in connection with the attack on Bhim Army chief and Azad Samaj Party national president Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan in Saharanpur yesterday.

It has been reported that the car involved in the attack has also been recovered by the police.

Meanwhile, agitating wrestler Bajrang Punia, who visited the hospital to inquire about the health of Chandrashekhar Azad, in conversation with media personnel regarding the attack, termed the incident condemnable and demanded arrest of the accused.

After some time, wrestler Sakshi Malik also reached the district hospital. Although she did not interact with media persons, she went straight to the ICU and inquired about Chandrashekhar’s wellbeing.

Political personalities from Saharanpur and various parties are reaching the hospital.

SSP Dr. Vipin Tada said that in the incident of attack on Chandrashekhar, four teams have been deployed to arrest the attackers. Police has got some success but he did not reveal anything .

The police have detained some people, who are being interrogated. The incident will be revealed soon, he said.

On the other hand, the condition of National President of Azad Samaj Party Chandrashekhar is normal. He is currently admitted in the ICU of the district hospital.

BJP Mayor Dr. Ajay Kumar met National President of Azad Samajwadi Party Chandrashekhar admitted in the district hospital. Saharanpur City MLA Rajeev Gumber, former MP Raghav Lakhan Pal Sharma, BJP city President Rakesh Jain, Treasurer Naresh and other officials reached the hospital to inquire about the well being of Azad.

They said that the government is serious about the matter. The accused will be arrested soon.