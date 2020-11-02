RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday responded on Nitish Kumar’s cricket jibe and said that Nitish Kumar can no longer govern Bihar and his farewell is ‘guaranteed.’

This remark by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was aimed at Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar jibe for his cricket stint and has come a day before the second round of voting in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav, while talking to reporters said, “Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar. There’re only 77 policemen per lakh population in Bihar and job vacancies have not been filled. We’re asking the public to give us a chance, so we can do what CM couldn’t achieve in 15 years. His farewell is guaranteed.”

The 31-year-old politician referring to Nitish Kumar’s statement said, “What has happened to Nitish Kumar? Being such an experienced politician, how can he talk like that? Can we not come into politics from cricket and films? Does he mean that doctors, engineers can’t come either?”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in an interview on Sunday took a jibe at RJD Tejashwi Yadav and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan stints in cricket and cinema and said, “How does it matter, one was from the field of cricket, another from cinema, let them have their publicity.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, is the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Mahagathbandhan, is leading the party while his father and RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav is serving a jail term for corruption charges. Tejashwi Yadav has played state-level cricket and was a member of the Delhi IPL team before joining politics.

“The sportsman spirit, leadership qualities, team work, all this I learnt from cricket. In fact, I got the biggest exposure from cricket,” Tejashwi Yadav added.

Bihar is all set to vote in the second phase of the election tomorrow. The election is being conducted in three phases 28 October, 3 November and 7 November and the results on November 10.