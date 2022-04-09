Campaign to ban the wakf in Karnataka

Karanataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that “all are equal in the government’s view and maintaining law and order in the state is our objective.”

Speaking to the media before heading to participate in the programme in Basavakalya, the Chief Minister said the government has nothing to do with the campaign to ban the Wakf Board. Replying to a question on Sri Ram Sene (SRS) president Pramod Muthalik’s call for a campaign to ban the Wakf Board, Bommai said, “people practice their respective traditions. The government is being run in accordance with the laws. The government has nothing to do with these campaigns.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Surjewala’s tweet on the Bitcoin issue, Bommai said, “I have replied to the issue in the Legislative Assembly itself. If he has any information on the issue, let him submit it instead of tweeting. It is meaningless.”

Bommai further said that “I am very happy to be in the land of Basavanna. I have come with hopes of comprehensive development of the region.”