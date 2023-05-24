Call for a more connected world to take on future health challenges

The unprecedented circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic have further served to strengthen the agenda for a more connected world that is prepared to tackle future health challenges, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 76th session of the World Health Assembly centered on the theme of ‘Health for All’ in the presence of Dr. Tedros, Director General of the World Health Organization and health ministers from across the world, he underscored the need to bridge the global digital divide. “Global Initiative on Digital Health will facilitate in building consensus on the promotion of Digital Public Goods for customisation & democratisation of digital tools for the world and particularly for low-and middle-income countries (LMICs),” he said.

Mandaviya reiterated that “the aim of the Global Initiative on Digital Health is to act as an institutional framework and provide agile and fit-for-purpose digital solutions with the use of cutting-edge technologies.”

He also cited the Ni-kshay Platform as an example of innovation and investment in health technologies, reiterating India’s commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis leveraging its own mathematical model substantiated by the end-to-end patient care, provider workflows, and digitisation of the cascade of care incorporated in the platform.

Commending the WHO for prioritising the agenda of “Health for All”, Mandaviya said “the theme finds resonance with the theme of G20 India Presidency ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ as well as the notion of “Antyodaya” meaning reaching the last person in the last mile.”

Highlighting the impact of Covid-19 on the world, the minister noted that though the pandemic has indeed taken a toll on the healthcare systems, it was vital to maintain the momentum and work in tandem to translate the vision of ‘Health for All’ into reality and ensure a healthier tomorrow for the coming generations.