CAF personnel kills 2 colleagues, injures 1 in Chhattisgarh

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force personnel opened indiscriminate fire on his fellow comrades at the Bhutahi Camp in the Naxal-affected Balrampur district, killing two and critically injuring one.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 11:30 AM when CAF personnel Ajay Sidar, assigned to the 11th Battalion stationed at Bhutahi Camp, turned his service INSAS rifle on his colleagues.

Rupesh Patel died on the spot, while Sandeep Pandey succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the Kusmi Community Health Centre. Guard Commander Ambuj Shukla, who sustained bullet wounds in both legs, has been transferred to Ambikapur Medical College for advanced treatment.

Advertisement

According to initial reports, fellow soldiers, upon hearing the gunfire, immediately subdued Sidar and handed him over to the authorities. However, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and an investigation has been launched by local police.

The Bhutahi Camp is located near the border with Jharkhand, where anti-Naxal operations are ongoing. CAF forces are stationed in the region to curb Naxal activities, and tensions often run high due to the complex and dangerous nature of these operations.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Agarwal confirmed that a full-scale inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the shooting and prevent future occurrences. “The incident is being thoroughly investigated, and necessary measures will be taken to ensure the well-being of our personnel,” said Balrampur SP.

This shocking incident adds to a disturbing pattern in Chhattisgarh, where four soldiers have died in the past 25 days under various circumstances. Last Saturday, a CRPF soldier in Sukma took his own life using his service rifle, marking the fourth such suicide in the last three weeks. The mounting toll among security personnel is raising serious concerns about the mental health challenges faced by those deployed in conflict areas.