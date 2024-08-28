Cabinet approves auctions for 730 FM channels in 234 cities

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved conduct of 3rd batch of ascending e-auctions for 730 FM channels in 234 new cities, with an estimated reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore under the Private FM Radio Phase Ill Policy.

This was disclosed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to newspersons after the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to charge Annual License Fee (ALF) of FM channel as four per cent of Gross Revenue excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST). This will be applicable for the 234 new cities/towns.

The Private FM Radio rollout in 234 new cities and towns will fulfil the unmet demand for FM radio in these cities, which were still uncovered by private FM radio broadcasting, and bring local content in mother tongue, the Minister said.

Mr Vaishnaw said it will lead to creation of new employment opportunities, boost to local dialect and culture and ‘vocal for local’ initiatives.

Many of the approved cities and towns are in Aspirational Districts and Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas. Setting up of Private FM Radio in these areas will further strengthen Government outreach in these areas.

Answering a question, Mr Vaishnaw said the association of FM channel operators had made a request that they be allowed to do news broadcasts. As and when a decision is taken, it will be made public, he said. TRAI is the regulatory body for radio also, he said.