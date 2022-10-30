C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility inaugurated by PM in Vadodara

C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility: During his ongoing Gujarat visit, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of an aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara. The facility would be dedicated for manufacturing of C-295 transport aircraft. Chief Minister Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel felicitated the Prime Minister by presenting a memento, while Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh and Tata Sons chairperson, N Chandrasekaran was also present at the occasion.

The said aircrafts would be manufactured by Tata-Airbus, an official spokesperson of the Defence Ministry said. Speaking on the occasion, Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar said the facility would also manufacture additional aircrafts as required by the Air Force.

The PM tweeted about the event saying, “Aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara is India’s giant leap towards becoming self-reliant in aviation sector.”

Aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara is India’s giant leap towards becoming self-reliant in aviation sector. https://t.co/0IL0aIS68r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

Rajnath Singh said, “Today, for the first time in the country, the foundation stone of an aircraft manufacturing facility is being laid by the private sector. It is certainly a matter of pride for the defence sector as well as for the entire country.”

He tweeted: “PM Shri @narendramodi lays the foundation stone for the manufacturing facility of transport aircraft C-295 in Vadodara.”

PM Shri @narendramodi lays the foundation stone for the manufacturing facility of transport aircraft C-295 in Vadodara. https://t.co/c7Zc512CNV — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 30, 2022



“It is not just a foundation stone but a milestone in the defence sector’s ‘Atmanirbharta’ journey. C-295 aircraft manufactured at this facility will be state-of-the-art aircraft with superior capabilities and global standards. It will significantly enhance the logistic capability of Indian Air Force,” Rajnath Singh added.

India will enter the league of illustrious nations involved in manufacturing of C-295 aircraft including US, Russia, Japa, France, UK, Spain, Brazil, Italy and Japan, after the launch of this manufacturing unit.

The manufactured aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in flyaway condition between September 2023 and August 2025 as per the terms of the deal.