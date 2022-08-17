Businessman framed, thrashed for complaining of illegal construction

A businessman was apprehended and thrashed badly in the Neb Sarai police station by two policemen, for complaining against illegal construction in the area to the local police. Not only this, he was even charged in a fake case of quarrelling with a youth and got arrested in the matter. However, according to the person, who has been presented as the victim in the fake case, has refused to even meet the businessman.

According to the victim, identified as Pradeep, 35, he was brought to the police station forcefully on the accusation of quarreling with a youth. But the youth, who has been recorded as the victim of the case, has even refused to meet him.

He complained against the accused policemen to the Lieutenant Governor, the Commissioner of Delhi Police, District Deputy Commissioner of Police and Vigilance.

Pradeep said that he is a resident of Sangam Vihar. On August 8, he was taking a walk with two of his accomplices on Dam Road at about 7 pm. Meanwhile, two policemen posted at Neb Sarai police station came there without uniform and forcibly took him to the police station. In the police station, he was thrashed fiercely. Later accusation of quarreling with a person namely Satish was made against him. A Kalandra was recorded in the matter and he got arrested. On August 9, he was released on bail.

According to the victim, while he was kept in the lockup, the policemen not only thrashed him badly, but did not even give him food.

After he got released, he came to know that Satish is the person on whose complaint he was booked. He gathered information about Satish and reached out to him. Where, he refused to even meet Pradeep (the Victim). A video clip of Satish was recorded, based on that, a complaint against both alleged policemen including a sub inspector and two head constables was given to senior police officials.

Pradeep has alleged in his complaint that in the month of June, he had given a complaint to the Dcp South and SHO Neb Sarai against the illegal construction taking place in Sainik Farm.