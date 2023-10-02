TMC leaders fly by air, workers by bus, BJP alleges after TMC workers bus accident

After accepting the deposit, the BJP government blatantly refused to give a special train to West Bengal. This deliberate refusal to allow WB to demonstrate for their due entitlements is a clear indication of the government’s fear. “The BJP Government’s refusal to provide special train to WB is a clear proof of their fear,” TMC National Secretary Abhisheek Banerjee wrote on X.

Banerjee alleged that the Centre was attempting to “destroy the movement of poor people in West Bengal in Delhi” by cancelling the trains and deploying the ED and CBI.

TMC Member of Parliament from Dum Dum, Sougata Roy, also alleged that the BJP was attempting to thwart the TMC protests by denying tickets and cancelling flights. Roy said that people of the country should understand how the BJP is attempting to sabotage the TMC’s programme.