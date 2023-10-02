Logo

Logo

# India

TMC leaders fly by air, workers by bus, BJP alleges after TMC workers bus accident

The bus took a wrong turn and landed in a field next to the highway, injuring some of the passengers. The workers have been taken to Purulia, in West Bengal, for medical care, a party spokesperson said.

Statesman News Service | October 2, 2023 10:53 am

TMC leaders fly by air, workers by bus, BJP alleges after TMC workers bus accident

Visuals from the spot (Photo: Twitter)

After the Trinamool Congress workers bus met with an accident, politics is flying thick and fast between the BJP and the TMC with the saffron party leaders accusing the TMC leaders of resorting to air travel and leaving the poor workers in the lurch making them travel in the buses a distance nothing less than a 1,000-km.

On the other hand, Shashi Panja, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “forcing the TMC” to provide buses because a special train had not been allocated.

The West Bengal BJP unit chief, S. Majumdar, said that while the TMC leaders travel by air, the protesters are being forced to travel by bus to Delhi. Majumdar said, “The way the TMC leaders indulge in the luxury of flying and put the lives of innocent people at risk is beyond reproach.” He wrote on X.

Advertisement

After accepting the deposit, the BJP government blatantly refused to give a special train to West Bengal. This deliberate refusal to allow WB to demonstrate for their due entitlements is a clear indication of the government’s fear. “The BJP Government’s refusal to provide special train to WB is a clear proof of their fear,” TMC National Secretary Abhisheek Banerjee wrote on X.

Banerjee alleged that the Centre was attempting to “destroy the movement of poor people in West Bengal in Delhi” by cancelling the trains and deploying the ED and CBI.

TMC Member of Parliament from Dum Dum, Sougata Roy, also alleged that the BJP was attempting to thwart the TMC protests by denying tickets and cancelling flights. Roy said that people of the country should understand how the BJP is attempting to sabotage the TMC’s programme.

Several TMC workers were injured in an accident when a bus transporting them from the state of West Bengal to the national capital, New Delhi, to participate in a protest against the government’s land-for-general-purpose-purpose-agricultural-research-and-development scheme (MGNREGA), was hit by a train at Kodarma, in the state of Jharkshand. The incident took place on Sunday.

The bus took a wrong turn and landed in a field next to the highway, injuring some of the passengers. The workers have been taken to Purulia, in West Bengal, for medical care, a party spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Acid attack on BJP woman party worker

The victim, a BJP booth agent during the pan- chayat elections, has alleged that she had been facing constant harass- ment from TMC-backed goons who attacked her house a number of times