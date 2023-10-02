TMC leaders fly by air, workers by bus, BJP alleges after TMC workers bus accident

“Stop fooling poor people of Bengal”: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on TMC’s MGNREGA protest
Criticising the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its decision to organize a protest in Delhi on October 2 regarding the MGNREGA program
The bus took a wrong turn and landed in a field next to the highway, injuring some of the passengers. The workers have been taken to Purulia, in West Bengal, for medical care, a party spokesperson said.
After the Trinamool Congress workers bus met with an accident, politics is flying thick and fast between the BJP and the TMC with the saffron party leaders accusing the TMC leaders of resorting to air travel and leaving the poor workers in the lurch making them travel in the buses a distance nothing less than a 1,000-km.
On the other hand, Shashi Panja, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “forcing the TMC” to provide buses because a special train had not been allocated.
The West Bengal BJP unit chief, S. Majumdar, said that while the TMC leaders travel by air, the protesters are being forced to travel by bus to Delhi. Majumdar said, “The way the TMC leaders indulge in the luxury of flying and put the lives of innocent people at risk is beyond reproach.” He wrote on X.
After accepting the deposit, the BJP government blatantly refused to give a special train to West Bengal. This deliberate refusal to allow WB to demonstrate for their due entitlements is a clear indication of the government’s fear. “The BJP Government’s refusal to provide special train to WB is a clear proof of their fear,” TMC National Secretary Abhisheek Banerjee wrote on X.
Banerjee alleged that the Centre was attempting to “destroy the movement of poor people in West Bengal in Delhi” by cancelling the trains and deploying the ED and CBI.
TMC Member of Parliament from Dum Dum, Sougata Roy, also alleged that the BJP was attempting to thwart the TMC protests by denying tickets and cancelling flights. Roy said that people of the country should understand how the BJP is attempting to sabotage the TMC’s programme.
