Bus drivers strike in UP over new accident law

Commuters travelling on state-run buses in Uttar Pradesh had to face a harrowing time on New Year’s Day when the contractual drivers and private vehicles of UPSRTC went on strike against a new accident law from Monday morning.

Due to the non-operation of buses in the roadways complex since morning, passengers had to face the problem.

In the afternoon, however, transport officials made arrangements to operate a few buses on some routes.

Truck drivers along with contract and private bus drivers of roadways went on strike in protest against the new law, in which there is a provision of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh for the accused driver in case of a road accident.

Drivers are continuously protesting against the new law. They said they earn around Rs 400 a day and if there is this kind of fine and punishment in an accident, their family will starve. They asked how the fine be paid and thus, demanded that such a law should not be brought in.

Passengers going to Ayodhya, Ballia, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Amethi, Rae Bareli and surrounding districts from Lucknow especially, had to face problems.