Bukhari pitches for restoration of J&K’s statehood before elections

Bukhari pitches for restoration: Ahead of Sunday’s rally of Ghulam Nabi Azad here after he quit the Congress recently, J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Friday said that a delegation of his party would call on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to formally demand the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing media persons in Srinagar, Bukhari asked why the Central government should delay the restoration of statehood till the assembly elections are held. When the government is committed to restoring the statehood to J&K that was snatched on August 5, 2019, then what was the need to delay the process?

Bukhari said that when the Apni Party was formed in March 2020, three things were on the top of its agenda. “We demanded that jobs in J&K should be reserved for its residents only. Land should be owned only by the local residents and the statehood should be restored.”

“We have been able to fulfil two out of these three commitments. We were able to get an order from the government whereby jobs are reserved only for the domiciles of J&K. Once an elected government is formed by us, we will revert to the earlier system of permanent residents of J&K,” he said.

“Agriculture land has been protected to the extent of 95 per cent while only five per cent has been earmarked for outsiders to buy and that too only for setting up industries here. For the restoration of statehood, we have resolved today to formally approach the Lt Governor in this regard,” he said.