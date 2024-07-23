Budget is the economic document for building a self-reliant and developed India: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that the Union budget presented today in the Lok Sabha will prove to be all-touching, all-inclusive, development-oriented, fulfilling the hopes, aspirations and eternal resolutions for 140 crore Indians.

” The General Budget 2024-25 is an economic document to build a self-reliant and developed India. It has the sacred spirit of Antyodaya, limitless potential for development and new vision of innovation. The provision made in the budget for every section of the society is going to realize the concept of Ramrajya,” CM Yogi claimed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said these things while talking to the media after the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this budget, CM Yogi congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that in the budget, a provision of Rs 1.52 lakh crore has been made for the prosperity of Annadata farmers, agriculture and allied sectors and more than Rs 3 lakh crore for women empowerment. Half the population of the country’s largest state UP is going to be the most benefited by this.

Especially when Uttar Pradesh has been effectively implementing the ‘Mission Shakti’ program on the ground since 2020. Most of the farmers who provide food are residing in Uttar Pradesh. The general budget presented in the Parliament is going to play a big role in the prosperity of those Annadata farmers.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also welcomed the new tax slab concession in income tax for middle class families along with lakhs of jobs for the youth. He said that this budget has been presented as an economic document with the resolve to transform India into a five trillion dollar economy as well as to realize India’s role as the growth engine of the world and the concept of developed India.

Today the biggest tax relief is available to middle class families. This demand was going on for a long time. There will be no tax on income up to Rs 3 lakh. Lakhs of jobs will be created by the provisions made for different sectors (villages, farmers, youth, industry, MSME sector).The provision made in the budget for every section of the society is going to realize the concept of Ramrajya, he further claimed.