BSP releases 4th list of 9 candidates in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh which included the names of including Bhim Rajbhar and Balkrishna Chauhan.

BSP chief Mayawati has fielded former party state president Bhim Rajbhar from Azamgarh and Balkrishna Chauhan from Ghosi seat.

Apart from these, BSP tickets have been given to Mohammad Irfan from Etah, Shyam Kishore Awasthi from Dhaurahra, Sachchidanand Pandey from Faizabad and Dayashankar Mishra from Basti.

Names of Javed Simnani from Gorakhpur, Satyendra Kumar Maurya from Chandauli and Dhaneshwar Gautam from Robertsganj also appeared in the list.

The BSP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections alone. Mayawati is expected to hold as many as 40 election rallies in Uttar Pradesh, starting with Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar on April 14.

Mayawati’s political successor and BSP national coordinator Akash Anand has been holding election rallies in western UP since April 6.

Along with Mayawati, her young nephew Akash is playing an important role in election campaigns. Akash is expected to hold public meetings in Hathras on April 13 and Saharanpur and Kairana on April 17.