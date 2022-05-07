BSF troops fire at Pakistani drone

BSF troops on Saturday evening fired at a Pakistani drone that crossed the international border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu.

The drone returned to Pakistan when BSF troops fired 8 rounds at it.

The area is being searched as drones were being used by terrorists and Pakistani agencies to drop arms, ammunition, and drugs on this side of the border.

Giving details, a BSF spokesman said; “A drone from pak side was observed coming towards Indian side in Arnia area at 1925 hrs with blinking light. Hardly had it crossed the IB alert BSF troops fired at the drone and fired 8 rds due to which it returned back immediately. The area is being searched”.