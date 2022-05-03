Follow Us:
BSF, Pakistan Rangers on Eid exchange sweets at border

Statesman News Service | Jammu | May 3, 2022 1:02 pm

Photo: SNS

BSF and Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday exchanged sweets on the occasion Eid at various Border Observation Posts (BOPs) under the Jammu Frontier in a very cordial atmosphere.

According to DIG SPS Sandhu, the exchange of sweets was done all along the BoPs in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura and Akhnoor border.

BSF Jammu offered sweets to Rangers and  Rangers also reciprocated the BSF gesture by offering sweets to them.

BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on Border while dominating it effectively.

Such gestures help build a peaceful  atmosphere and cordial relationships on border between both border guarding forces, Sandhu added.

